Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

New COVID-19 testing centre now open at former Barrie police HQ

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted September 29, 2020 12:32 pm
The new Sperling Drive site opened Monday for people who book appointments in advance, although later this week, RVH says the centre will begin to provide drive-thru testing from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The new Sperling Drive site opened Monday for people who book appointments in advance, although later this week, RVH says the centre will begin to provide drive-thru testing from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Associated Press

A new COVID-19 testing centre is now open at the former Barrie Police Service headquarters at 29 Sperling Dr. as the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) plans to close the assessment site at the hospital.

The new Sperling Drive site opened Monday for people who book appointments in advance, although later this week, RVH says the centre will begin to provide drive-thru testing from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Read more: New pop-up COVID-19 assessment centre planned for old Barrie Police HQ building

“Our onsite COVID-19 test clinic has seen an overwhelming spike in visits recently, going from an average 230 people per day to a staggering 500 or more,” RVH’s vice-president of patient programs, flow and chief nurse executive, Liz Ferguson, said in a statement.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“To help meet testing demand, the City of Barrie has generously provided RVH use of the Sperling Drive site.”

Story continues below advertisement

The coronavirus testing centre at RVH has reduced its hours to 9 p.m. to 3 p.m. each day of the week for drive-thru visits only, before it plans to completely relocate to the Sperling Drive site to protect staff from the imminent inclement weather.

Trending Stories

By November, RVH says the Sperling Drive clinic will become a full COVID-19 assessment centre, offering similar services to those that are offered at the site on Huronia Road.

Read more: Ontario announces COVID-19 testing to be expanded to pharmacies

Last week, Ontario’s health officials updated testing criteria to prioritize those who are at greatest risk of contracting COVID-19, while moving away from testing people who are asymptomatic.

That means people should only seek testing at a COVID-19 assessment centre if they have coronavirus symptoms, have been exposed to a confirmed case, live or work in an environment that has had a COVID-19 outbreak or are in a high-risk group.

Other asymptomatic individuals can get a COVID-19 test at one of a number of pharmacies that are now offering testing across Ontario.

Click to play video 'Drive-thru COVID-19 testing hits eastern Ontario' Drive-thru COVID-19 testing hits eastern Ontario
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing hits eastern Ontario
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesBarrie coronavirusBarrie COVID-19RVHBarrie COVID-19 assessment centreBarrie covid-19 test
Flyers
More weekly flyers