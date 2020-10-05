Ottawa Public Health reports 81 new coronavirus cases

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa reported 81 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday following similar spikes over the weekend.

Ottawa Public Health said the city added 82 new cases on Sunday and 96 new cases on Saturday.

There have now been 4,790 cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic, with 847 currently considered active.

Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 continue to rise in Ottawa: 29 people are now in hospital with the virus, five of whom are in the intensive care unit.

Two more people died in relation to COVID-19 over the weekend but no new deaths were reported locally on Monday. Ottawa’s death toll of the pandemic now stands at 293.

Nineteen people have now died in connection with an outbreak at the West End Villa long-term care home, which last week became the target of a $15-million proposed class-action lawsuit.

A COVID-19 outbreak at St. Vincent Hospital has seen 66 people test positive for the virus and resulted in three deaths.

Outbreaks are also becoming deadly at the New Edinburgh Square retirement home and the Perley Rideau Veterans’ Health Centre in Gatineau, both of which have recently seen one resident die in relation to the virus.

There are currently 46 ongoing outbreaks in Ottawa, according to OPH’s COVID-19 dashboard.

There are new outbreaks at the Abraar Elementary School, where two staff have tested positive for the virus, and at the École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Kateri, where two students have tested positive.

School outbreaks previously declared at Monsignor Paul Baxter, Gabrielle Roy Public School, Collège catholique Franco-Ouest and École secondaire publique Louis-Riel have all ended.

Testing in Ottawa, like much of the province, has been in a state of confusion the past two days, with a lack of clear communication of which assessment centres in the city are open.

On Monday, the main Brewer, Moodie and Heron walk-in testing centres are closed, while the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario’s appointment-based site at Brewer and the Coventry Road drive-thru site are open.

Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa’s medical officer of health, said on Friday that the city’s health-care system is in “crisis,” and urged residents to limit their number of close contacts.