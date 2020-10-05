Police warning residents not to engage with armed man on Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory

Send this page to someone via email

Tyendinaga police and OPP are searching for an armed man on Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory.

According to a Facebook post published just before noon Monday, Tyendinaga police say they are looking for a man named David Bolton, who may be riding a grey ATV while impaired, armed with two guns, one of which is believed to be a handgun.

Police say he was last seen in the area of Huron Brant Drive and Bayshore Road area.

Police are asking the public to call them immediately and not to engage with him if he is seen.

Tyendinaga police are warning those on the territory there will be “numerous police assets” on the territory during the search for the wanted man.

