OPP confiscate cannabis products during traffic stop in Tyendinaga

OPP say they confiscated several types of cannabis products during a traffic stop on Highway 401 in Tyendinaga Township on Saturday.

OPP say around 11 p.m., police stopped a vehicle that was speeding in the westbound lanes of the highway.

According to OPP, the driver was travelling with five kilograms of illegal cannabis products, $1,400 in cash and a debit machine.

Police charged 35-year-old Trong Luong Do of Markham with:

possession of over 30 grams of dried cannabis in a public place

possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling

possession for the purpose of distributing

possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000

driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available

driving a vehicle with cannabis in open baggage

speeding

The driver was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear at a Napanee court on Nov. 3.

