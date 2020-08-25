OPP confiscate cannabis products during traffic stop in Tyendinaga

OPP say they confiscated several types of cannabis products during a traffic stop on Highway 401 in Tyendinaga Township on Saturday.
OPP say around 11 p.m., police stopped a vehicle that was speeding in the westbound lanes of the highway.
According to OPP, the driver was travelling with five kilograms of illegal cannabis products, $1,400 in cash and a debit machine.
Police charged 35-year-old Trong Luong Do of Markham with:
- possession of over 30 grams of dried cannabis in a public place
- possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling
- possession for the purpose of distributing
- possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000
- driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available
- driving a vehicle with cannabis in open baggage
- speeding
The driver was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear at a Napanee court on Nov. 3.
