Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

OPP confiscate cannabis products during traffic stop in Tyendinaga

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted August 25, 2020 11:33 am
OPP say they confiscated a large amount of cannabis products and a debit machine after a man was caught speeding on Highway 401 through Tyendinaga this week.
OPP say they confiscated a large amount of cannabis products and a debit machine after a man was caught speeding on Highway 401 through Tyendinaga this week. OPP

OPP say they confiscated several types of cannabis products during a traffic stop on Highway 401 in Tyendinaga Township on Saturday.

OPP say around 11 p.m., police stopped a vehicle that was speeding in the westbound lanes of the highway.

According to OPP, the driver was travelling with five kilograms of illegal cannabis products, $1,400 in cash and a debit machine.

Trending Stories

Read more: Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory pot shop reacts to Ontario cannabis lottery

Police charged 35-year-old Trong Luong Do of Markham with:

  • possession of over 30 grams of dried cannabis in a public place
  • possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling
  • possession for the purpose of distributing
  • possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000
  • driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available
  • driving a vehicle with cannabis in open baggage
  • speeding

The driver was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear at a Napanee court on Nov. 3.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPhighway 401TyendinagaTyendinaga Mohawk Territoryhighway 401 speedingOPP speedingcannabis seizureOPP cannabiscannabis OPPOPP illegal cannabis
Flyers
More weekly flyers