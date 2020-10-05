Hamilton records 47th coronavirus-related death

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton public health reported the city’s 47th death tied to COVID-19 on Monday.

The agency said the death was a 68-year-old man in a community-related case. He died in hospital on Oct. 4.

It’s the second death in the last two weeks. The 46th death, reported on Sept. 20, involved an 83-year-old woman who had a history of travelling.

Prior to the latest deaths, the city hadn’t recorded a fatality since July 27 when public health said a 48-year-old woman passed away in hospital in another community-related case.

Thirty-four of Hamilton’s has 47coronavirus deaths have been tied to to institutional outbreaks.

Hamilton reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

Hamilton public health reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, pushing the city’s total number of confirmed cases since the pandemic began to 1,210.

Officials say 41 per cent (45) of the city’s 110 new coronavirus cases in the last 10 days have been among people under the age of 30.

Hamilton has 113 active cases as of Monday.

The city also has three outbreaks all involving staff members at Koi Restaurant, Rygiel Supports for Community Living and St. Peter’s at Chedoke care home.

The city’s medical officer of health says recent trends in COVID-19 cases in Hamilton are “most commonly” being transmitted at private social gatherings.

“In situations where people are not practicing appropriate physical distancing, and when people are not wearing masks indoors or in other settings where physical distancing is a challenge,” Dr. Elzabeth Ricahrdson said in a statement released on the weekend.

“With businesses and schools reopening, and many residents returning to work, the concept of a social circle no longer reflects the reality of our daily lives, and are hard for individuals and families to stick to.”

Alison Thompson, a bioethics professor at the University of Toronto who’s been tracking mask and social distancing behaviour during the pandemic, concurs with Richardson’s assessment saying the return of some normalcy in recent months has diminished peoples “emergency preparedness.”

“For a lot of people, their children are back at school and it kind of feels like we’re back to normal in a lot of ways, and restaurants are still open,” Thompson told Global News.

“But I think what we’re seeing is there are consequences to opening back up and getting complacent about public health measures.”

Halton Region reports 27 new COVID-19 cases, new outbreak

Public Health Halton reported 27 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, including 11 cases in Milton and another 7 in Burlington.

The region has had 1,371 cases since the pandemic began. Public health says there are 165 active cases as of Oct. 5. Burlington has 51 active cases and a total of 302 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.

There are now five current institutional outbreaks with the latest added on Monday at the Village of Tansley Woods in Burlington involving six cases including four staff members and two residents.

The other four of the region’s outbreaks are at three long-term care homes (Billings Court Manor, Creek Way Village and Cama Woodlands in Burlington) and one retirement home (Chartwell Waterford in Oakville).

The agency says 64.5 per cent (100) of its 155 cases in the last 10 days were among residents under the age of 39.

Niagara Region reports 11 new COVID-19 cases, one new death

Niagara public health reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and one more death.

The 65th death is the first in the region since July 12 when public health reported two people had died from conditions tied to the coronavirus. No details on the latest fatality were released on Monday.

The region has a total of 1,130 cases since the pandemic began and currently has 125 active cases as of Oct. 5.

Two more institutional outbreaks were added by public health on the weekend at Shalom Gardens in Grimsby and another at Lundy Manor in Niagara Falls, which had a previous outbreak in the spring that saw 18 residents die after contracting the virus.

The remaining outbreaks are at Pioneer Elder Care in St. Catharines and two Niagara homes – Millennium Trail Manor and Meadows of Dorchester.

Since the pandemic began, 40.5 per cent (458) of the region’s 1,130 cases have occurred in people under the age of 39.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports no new COVID-19 cases

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported no new COVID-19 cases on Monday. The region has an overall total of 493 lab-confirmed positive cases.

Officials say there are three active cases as of Monday.

Public health says 32.9 per cent (162) of all cases in the region involve people between the ages of 20 and 39.

The HNHU says there is one current outbreak at Delrose Retirement Residence tied to a resident who tested positive for COVID-19.

The region has not reported any active cases in schools or child-care centres.

Brant County reports one new COVID-19 case

Brant County’s health unit recorded one new COVID-19 case on Monday. The region has a total of 196 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

There are nine active cases as of Oct. 5.

Public health says 35.90 per cent (71) of all cases in the county involve people between the ages of 20 and 39.

The region has one current institutional outbreak at Charlotte Villa retirement home in Brantford involving a staff member.