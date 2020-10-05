2 Dundas retailers close amid positive COVID-19 test

Send this page to someone via email

Two businesses in Dundas, Ont. just steps apart from each other closed on the weekend due to a COVID-19 case.

Both Freewheel Cycle and Taylor’s Tea Room closed after it was revealed that a staff member at the bicycle shop tested positive for the coronavirus.

“While their symptoms were mild, this staffer immediately isolated themselves; their last day at work was September 23rd,” the store said on its website.

Freewheel says it will remain closed at least until Thursday as it follows public health guidelines and takes steps to thoroughly clean the store.

The retailer says no other employees appear to be exhibiting symptoms.

Meanwhile, neighbour Taylor’s Tea Room opted to close on Sunday saying it would “not take any risks” and will not open until test results for staff come back “cleared.”

Hamilton reports 22 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Hamilton public health reported 22 new COVID-19 cases between Oct. 2 and Oct 4, pushing the city’s total number to 1,199 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

Officials say 40 per cent (42) of the city’s 104 new coronavirus cases in the last 10 days have been among people under the age of 30.

Hamilton has 113 active cases as of Sunday.

The city also has three outbreaks all involving staff members at Koi Restaurant, Rygiel Supports for Community Living and St. Peter’s at Chedoke care home.

Halton Region reports 45 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Public Health Halton reported 45 new COVID-19 cases between Oct. 2 and Oct. 4, including 31 cases reported on Friday.

The region has had 1,344 cases since the pandemic began. Public health says there are 165 active cases as of Oct. 4.

There are four current institutional outbreaks at three long-term care homes (Billings Court Manor, Creek Way Village and Cama Woodlands in Burlington) and one retirement home (Chartwell Waterford in Oakville).

The agency says 64.1 per cent (98) of its 153 cases in the last 10 days were among residents under the age of 39.

Niagara Region reports 26 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Niagara public health reported 26 new COVID-19 cases between Oct. 2 and Oct. 4.

The region has a total of 1,119 cases since the pandemic began. The region has 121 active cases as of Oct. 4.

Two more institutional outbreaks were added by public health on the weekend at Shalom Gardens in Grimsby and another at Lundy Manor in Niagara Falls, which had a previous outbreak in the spring that saw 18 residents die after contracting the virus.

The remaining outbreaks are at Pioneer Elder Care in St. Catharines and two Niagara homes – Millennium Trail Manor and Meadows of Dorchester.

Since the pandemic began, 40.3 per cent (451) of the region’s 1,119 cases have occurred in people under the age of 39.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports two new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported two new COVID-19 cases between Oct. 2 and Oct. 4. The region has an overall total of 493 lab-confirmed positive cases.

Officials say there are three active cases as of Sunday.

Public health says 32.7 per cent (161) of all cases in the region involve people between the ages of 20 and 39.

The HNHU says there is one current outbreak at Delrose Retirement Residence tied to a resident who tested positive for COVID-19.

The region has not reported any active cases in schools or child-care centres.

Brant County reports 3 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Brant County’s health unit says it recorded three new COVID-19 cases between Oct. 2 and Oct. 4. The region has a total of 195 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

There are eight active cases as of Oct. 4.

Public health says 35.90 per cent (70) of all cases in the county involve people between the ages of 20 and 39.

The region has one current institutional outbreak at Charlotte Villa retirement home in Brantford involving a staff member.