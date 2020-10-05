Coronavirus: Employee at McMaster University tests positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

McMaster has confirmed a fourth positive COVID-19 case on campus since the pandemic began.

The university said the individual spent time in the life sciences building and was last on campus on Sept. 29.

“The employee had been approved to be in the building and followed all required health and safety protocols while on campus and we thank them for their diligence,” the school said in a release on Sunday.

Officials at the university say the building has been cleaned several times since that time and will undergo an additional cleaning on Monday.

Contact tracing is underway with the help of public health authorities and anyone potentially affected will be contacted, according to staff.

The university has had three other cases in 2020, with the first from a graduate student revealed on Aug. 31. The second was an employee who was last on campus on Sept. 8, and the third a student last on campus on Sept. 24 who spent a “short amount of time” in the psychology building.

Cases in Hamilton-area schools and daycares

Public Health Ontario says Hamilton schools have reported a combined five unresolved cases as of Oct. 5 at:

Guardian Angel Catholic ES on Centre Road – one case

R. L. Hyslop Elementary School – one case

St. Mary Catholic Secondary School – one case

St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Elementary School – two cases

Hamilton has three active cases in child-care centres at:

Hillfield Strathallan College – one case

R. L. Hyslop – one case

Umbrella Family on Templemead – one case

Cases in Hamilton-area post-secondary schools

McMaster University has reported four on-campus COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, while Mohawk College has reported just one – a confirmed case from Sept. 25 at the Stoney Creek campus.

The school did not reveal details of the case nor whether it was a student or staff member, and said the affected person was working with Hamilton public health to facilitate case and contact tracing.

Cases in Halton-area schools and daycares

Public Health Ontario says Halton schools have reported a combined 27 unresolved cases as of Oct. 5 at the following locations:

Burlington – seven

Mohawk Gardens Public School – one case

Nelson Secondary School – two cases

Sir E. MacMillan Public School – one case

St. Patrick Catholic Elementary School – three cases

Oakville – 10

Abbey Park High School- one case

Emily Carr Public School – two cases

Forest Trail Public School – one case

Garth Webb Secondary School – one case

Gary Allan High School – one case

Heritage Glen Public School – one case

Maple Grove Public School – one case

West Oak Public School – one case

White Oaks Secondary School – one case

Milton – two

St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Elementary School – two cases

Halton Hills – eight

George Kennedy public school (Georgetown) – one case

Georgetown District High School (Georgetown) – one case

St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Elementary School (Georgetown) – five cases

St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School (Acton) – one case

Halton has three active cases in child care centres at:

Halton Hills Child Care Centre – one case

Bruce Trail Early Learning (Milton) – one case

YMCA Sunningdale (Oakville) – two cases

Cases in Niagara-area schools and daycares

Public Health Ontario says Niagara schools have reported a combined 11 cases as of Oct. 5 at the following locations:

St. Catharines – five

Canadian Martyrs Catholic Elementary School – one case

Eden High School – one case

Ferndale Public School – one case

Holy Cross Catholic Secondary School – one case

Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School – one case

William Hamilton Merritt Elementary School – one case

Welland – four

Eastdale Secondary School – three cases

Niagara Falls – two

Mary Ward Catholic Elementary School – one case

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Elementary School – one case

St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Elementary School – one case

Grimsby – one

Park Public School – one case

The region has not reported any active cases in child-care centres.

Cases in Niagara-area post-secondary schools

Brock University reported two coronavirus cases tied to students in September. The first, Sept. 16, involved an off-campus student and another reported on Sept. 28 involved a student who was last on campus Sept. 22

The latter case precipitated cleaning and sanitization of the campus last Monday as per Niagara Region Public Health (NRPH) guidelines, according to the school.

NRPH says it has been conducting contact tracing in connection with the case.

Both Brock University and Niagara College are delivering a majority of their programs remotely with some on-campus labs until at least the end of the Winter 2021 term.

Cases in Brant County schools and daycares

Public Health Ontario says Brant County schools have reported a combined five active coronavirus cases as of Oct. 5 at:

Brant County – two

Cobblestone Elementary School Brant – two cases

Brantford – three

Onondaga-Brant Public School – one case

Russell Reid Elementary School – one case

St. Pius X Catholic Elementary School – one case

The region has not reported any active cases in child-care centres as of Oct. 5.

