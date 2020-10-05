Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Coronavirus: Employee at McMaster University tests positive for COVID-19

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 5, 2020 1:52 pm
Lisa Polewski / Global News

McMaster has confirmed a fourth positive COVID-19 case on campus since the pandemic began.

The university said the individual spent time in the life sciences building and was last on campus on Sept. 29.

“The employee had been approved to be in the building and followed all required health and safety protocols while on campus and we thank them for their diligence,” the school said in a release on Sunday.

Read more: Ontario reports 615 new coronavirus cases, 5 deaths

Officials at the university say the building has been cleaned several times since that time and will undergo an additional cleaning on Monday.

Contact tracing is underway with the help of public health authorities and anyone potentially affected will be contacted, according to staff.

Story continues below advertisement

The university has had three other cases in 2020, with the first from a graduate student revealed on Aug. 31. The second was an employee who was last on campus on Sept. 8, and the third a student last on campus on Sept. 24 who spent a “short amount of time” in the psychology building.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: New cases in Ontario, Quebec make up 80 per cent of COVID-19 cases in Canada, Dr. Tam says' Coronavirus: New cases in Ontario, Quebec make up 80 per cent of COVID-19 cases in Canada, Dr. Tam says

Cases in Hamilton-area schools and daycares

Public Health Ontario says Hamilton schools have reported a combined five unresolved cases as of Oct. 5 at:

  • Guardian Angel Catholic ES on Centre Road – one case
  • R. L. Hyslop Elementary School – one case
  • St. Mary Catholic Secondary School – one case
  • St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Elementary School – two cases

Hamilton has three active cases in child-care centres at:

Story continues below advertisement
  • Hillfield Strathallan College – one case
  • R. L. Hyslop – one case
  • Umbrella Family on Templemead – one case

Cases in Hamilton-area post-secondary schools

McMaster University has reported four on-campus COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, while Mohawk College has reported just one – a confirmed case from Sept. 25 at the Stoney Creek campus.

Read more: Coronavirus — 2 Dundas retailers close amid positive COVID-19 test

The school did not reveal details of the case nor whether it was a student or staff member, and said the affected person was working with Hamilton public health to facilitate case and contact tracing.

Cases in Halton-area schools and daycares

Public Health Ontario says Halton schools have reported a combined 27 unresolved cases as of Oct. 5 at the following locations:

Trending Stories

Burlington – seven

  • Mohawk Gardens Public School – one case
  • Nelson Secondary School – two cases
  • Sir E. MacMillan Public School – one case
  • St. Patrick Catholic Elementary School – three cases

Oakville – 10

  • Abbey Park High School- one case
  • Emily Carr Public School – two cases
  • Forest Trail Public School – one case
  • Garth Webb Secondary School – one case
  • Gary Allan High School – one case
  • Heritage Glen Public School – one case
  • Maple Grove Public School – one case
  • West Oak Public School – one case
  • White Oaks Secondary School – one case

Milton – two

  • St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Elementary School – two cases

Halton Hills – eight

  • George Kennedy public school (Georgetown) – one case
  • Georgetown District High School (Georgetown) – one case
  • St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Elementary School (Georgetown) – five cases
  • St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School (Acton) – one case

Halton has three active cases in child care centres at:

Story continues below advertisement
  • Halton Hills Child Care Centre – one case
  • Bruce Trail Early Learning (Milton) – one case
  • YMCA Sunningdale (Oakville) – two cases

Read more: Ontario COVID-19 testing centres accepting people by appointment only starting Oct. 6

Cases in Niagara-area schools and daycares

Public Health Ontario says Niagara schools have reported a combined 11 cases as of Oct. 5 at the following locations:

St. Catharines – five

  • Canadian Martyrs Catholic Elementary School – one case
  • Eden High School – one case
  • Ferndale Public School – one case
  • Holy Cross Catholic Secondary School – one case
  • Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School – one case
  • William Hamilton Merritt Elementary School – one case

Welland – four

  • Eastdale Secondary School – three cases

Niagara Falls – two

  • Mary Ward Catholic Elementary School – one case
  • Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Elementary School – one case
  • St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Elementary School – one case

Grimsby – one

  • Park Public School – one case

The region has not reported any active cases in child-care centres.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Ontario tightens long-term care visitor rules as coronavirus cases increase

Cases in Niagara-area post-secondary schools

Brock University reported two coronavirus cases tied to students in September. The first, Sept. 16, involved an off-campus student and another reported on Sept. 28 involved a student who was last on campus Sept. 22

The latter case precipitated cleaning and sanitization of the campus last Monday as per Niagara Region Public Health (NRPH) guidelines, according to the school.

NRPH says it has been conducting contact tracing in connection with the case.

Both Brock University and Niagara College are delivering a majority of their programs remotely with some on-campus labs until at least the end of the Winter 2021 term.

Cases in Brant County schools and daycares

Public Health Ontario says Brant County schools have reported a combined five active coronavirus cases as of Oct. 5 at:

Brant County – two

  • Cobblestone Elementary School Brant – two cases

Brantford – three

  • Onondaga-Brant Public School – one case
  • Russell Reid Elementary School – one case
  • St. Pius X Catholic Elementary School – one case

The region has not reported any active cases in child-care centres as of Oct. 5.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19HamiltonMcMaster UniversityHamilton newsMohawk Collegecoronavirus case at mcmaster universitycovid-19 case at mcmaster universitycovid-19 case at brock universitycovid-19 case at mohawk collegecovid-19 case at niagara college
Flyers
More weekly flyers