Coronavirus: Employee at McMaster University tests positive for COVID-19

McMaster has confirmed a fourth positive COVID-19 case on campus since the pandemic began.
The university said the individual spent time in the life sciences building and was last on campus on Sept. 29.
“The employee had been approved to be in the building and followed all required health and safety protocols while on campus and we thank them for their diligence,” the school said in a release on Sunday.
Officials at the university say the building has been cleaned several times since that time and will undergo an additional cleaning on Monday.
Contact tracing is underway with the help of public health authorities and anyone potentially affected will be contacted, according to staff.
The university has had three other cases in 2020, with the first from a graduate student revealed on Aug. 31. The second was an employee who was last on campus on Sept. 8, and the third a student last on campus on Sept. 24 who spent a “short amount of time” in the psychology building.
Cases in Hamilton-area schools and daycares
Public Health Ontario says Hamilton schools have reported a combined five unresolved cases as of Oct. 5 at:
- Guardian Angel Catholic ES on Centre Road – one case
- R. L. Hyslop Elementary School – one case
- St. Mary Catholic Secondary School – one case
- St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Elementary School – two cases
Hamilton has three active cases in child-care centres at:
- Hillfield Strathallan College – one case
- R. L. Hyslop – one case
- Umbrella Family on Templemead – one case
Cases in Hamilton-area post-secondary schools
McMaster University has reported four on-campus COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, while Mohawk College has reported just one – a confirmed case from Sept. 25 at the Stoney Creek campus.
The school did not reveal details of the case nor whether it was a student or staff member, and said the affected person was working with Hamilton public health to facilitate case and contact tracing.
Cases in Halton-area schools and daycares
Public Health Ontario says Halton schools have reported a combined 27 unresolved cases as of Oct. 5 at the following locations:
Burlington – seven
- Mohawk Gardens Public School – one case
- Nelson Secondary School – two cases
- Sir E. MacMillan Public School – one case
- St. Patrick Catholic Elementary School – three cases
Oakville – 10
- Abbey Park High School- one case
- Emily Carr Public School – two cases
- Forest Trail Public School – one case
- Garth Webb Secondary School – one case
- Gary Allan High School – one case
- Heritage Glen Public School – one case
- Maple Grove Public School – one case
- West Oak Public School – one case
- White Oaks Secondary School – one case
Milton – two
- St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Elementary School – two cases
Halton Hills – eight
- George Kennedy public school (Georgetown) – one case
- Georgetown District High School (Georgetown) – one case
- St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Elementary School (Georgetown) – five cases
- St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School (Acton) – one case
Halton has three active cases in child care centres at:
- Halton Hills Child Care Centre – one case
- Bruce Trail Early Learning (Milton) – one case
- YMCA Sunningdale (Oakville) – two cases
Cases in Niagara-area schools and daycares
Public Health Ontario says Niagara schools have reported a combined 11 cases as of Oct. 5 at the following locations:
St. Catharines – five
- Canadian Martyrs Catholic Elementary School – one case
- Eden High School – one case
- Ferndale Public School – one case
- Holy Cross Catholic Secondary School – one case
- Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School – one case
- William Hamilton Merritt Elementary School – one case
Welland – four
- Eastdale Secondary School – three cases
Niagara Falls – two
- Mary Ward Catholic Elementary School – one case
- Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Elementary School – one case
- St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Elementary School – one case
Grimsby – one
- Park Public School – one case
The region has not reported any active cases in child-care centres.
Cases in Niagara-area post-secondary schools
Brock University reported two coronavirus cases tied to students in September. The first, Sept. 16, involved an off-campus student and another reported on Sept. 28 involved a student who was last on campus Sept. 22
The latter case precipitated cleaning and sanitization of the campus last Monday as per Niagara Region Public Health (NRPH) guidelines, according to the school.
NRPH says it has been conducting contact tracing in connection with the case.
Both Brock University and Niagara College are delivering a majority of their programs remotely with some on-campus labs until at least the end of the Winter 2021 term.
Cases in Brant County schools and daycares
Public Health Ontario says Brant County schools have reported a combined five active coronavirus cases as of Oct. 5 at:
Brant County – two
- Cobblestone Elementary School Brant – two cases
Brantford – three
- Onondaga-Brant Public School – one case
- Russell Reid Elementary School – one case
- St. Pius X Catholic Elementary School – one case
The region has not reported any active cases in child-care centres as of Oct. 5.
