Saskatchewan reports 5 new cases of COVID-19, no new recoveries

Saskatchewan reported five new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the provincial total of cases to 1,959.

Of the new cases, there are two in the south east zone, and one case in the Saskatoon, central east and Regina zones.

Active cases increased to 153 after the province reported no new recoveries. A total of 1,782 people have recovered to date.

Here is a breakdown of where Saskatchewan’s active cases are:

Far north central: 0

Far north west: 1

Far north east: 0

North west: 0

North central: 7

North east: 2

Saskatoon: 601

Regina: 29

Central west: 3

Central east: 35

South west: 3

South central: 7

South east: 5

There is one person in hospital.

Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 24 people.

Coronavirus breakdown

Here is a breakdown of total Saskatchewan cases by age:

340 people are 19 years and under

645 people are 20 to 39

600 people are 40 to 59

310 people are 60 to 79

64 people are 80 and over

Women make up 51 per cent of the cases, men make up 49 per cent.

Officials said 965 cases are linked to community contact or mass gatherings, 296 are travel-related, 567 have no known exposure and 131 are under investigation by public health.

There have been 74 cases involving health-care workers.

Saskatchewan has completed 199,524 COVID-19 tests to date, up 1,419 from Saturday.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

