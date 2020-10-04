Want a COVID-19 test in Kingston? You’ll have to make an appointment

Send this page to someone via email

Beginning Oct. 4, Kingston’s COVID-19 assessment centre will transition to appointment-based testing only.

The Ontario government announced on Friday that all assessment centres across the province will no longer be accepting walk-ins. Assessment centres will only test people if they have an appointment.

These changes by the province were made in an effort to prevent long lineups outside during the winter months, in addition to helping ease backlogs of testing samples.

The Beechgrove Complex, which is operating as Kingston’s current COVID-19 assessment centre, will screen people upon arrival, then assign them an appointment time.

A spokesperson for the Kingston Health Sciences Centre says they are hoping to implement an online booking system by Tuesday.

According to Kingston Frontenac Lennox and Addington public health, 5,408 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the last 7 days.

As of Sunday, KFL&A is reporting 26 active cases in the region. That brings the total number of cases to 147 with 121 cases resolved.

The Kingston assessment centre will continue to operate daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.