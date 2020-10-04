Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Want a COVID-19 test in Kingston? You’ll have to make an appointment

By Jennifer Basa Global News
Posted October 4, 2020 2:30 pm
Global News

Beginning Oct. 4, Kingston’s COVID-19 assessment centre will transition to appointment-based testing only.

The Ontario government announced on Friday that all assessment centres across the province will no longer be accepting walk-ins. Assessment centres will only test people if they have an appointment.

These changes by the province were made in an effort to prevent long lineups outside during the winter months, in addition to helping ease backlogs of testing samples.

Read more: Drive-thru coronavirus testing comes to Eastern Ontario

The Beechgrove Complex, which is operating as Kingston’s current COVID-19 assessment centre, will screen people upon arrival, then assign them an appointment time.

Trending Stories

A spokesperson for the Kingston Health Sciences Centre says they are hoping to implement an online booking system by Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

According to Kingston Frontenac Lennox and Addington public health, 5,408 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the last 7 days.

As of Sunday, KFL&A is reporting 26 active cases in the region. That brings the total number of cases to 147 with 121 cases resolved.

The Kingston assessment centre will continue to operate daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Read more: Satellite COVID-19 testing centre set up on Queen’s University campus

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusKingstonCOVID-19 TestingKFLA Public HealthKingston covid-19assessment centrebeechgrove complexBeechgrove Assesment CentreCOVID-19 testing kingston
Flyers
More weekly flyers