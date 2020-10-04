Recipe: Pancetta-wrapped dates

Send this page to someone via email

Quick, easy and tasty are the three ingredients to a great recipe according to Caren McSherry from the Gourmet Warehouse.

This is a perfect pre-dinner cocktail bite that will not fill you up, just a teaser. You can prepare them well in advance and keep them chilled until you’re ready to serve.

Remove the dates from the refrigerator one hour before frying so they are not cold in the middle.

Ingredients

24 soft dried pitted dates

6 ounces melting cheese such as Fontina, Compte, Jarlsberg

12 pickled jalapeño slices, bottled dry on paper towel

15 slices Italian pancetta, cut in half

Fancy picks

A few handfuls of arugula for lining the plate

Method

Cut the dates almost in half taking care not to go through all the way, you want to leave a bit of a hinge. Cut the cheese into 24 cubes and the jalapeño slices in half. Open the dates and lay them on your work surface, stuff each with a cube of the cheese and a half slice of the jalapeño. Pinch the dates shut and wrap each tightly and entirely with the half slice of the pancetta. Place in the palm of your hand and give a good squeeze to that everything sticks together. Heat a non stick pan to medium high heat and fry the prepared dates on all sides until they are crispy and well browned. About 5-7 minutes. Line your serving plate with arugula or other greens, lay the dates on top and skewer with a pick. Serve warm.

