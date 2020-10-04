Ontario reports 566 coronavirus cases with most in Toronto, Peel and Ottawa

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 566 cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 54,199.

“Locally, there are 196 new cases in Toronto, 123 in Peel and 81 in Ottawa,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Twitter.

“Sixty-two per cent of today’s cases are in people under the age of 40. There are 534 more resolved cases.”

Elliott said the province completed nearly 39,700 additional tests. Ontario has now completed a total of 4,089,119 tests. Nearly 79,000 remain under investigation.

“Due to a data review at [Toronto Public Health], a number of cases and deaths that occurred in the spring or summer are being reported today,” Elliott said.

It’s unclear how many of the 566 cases may be from the spring or summer. Global News has reached out to Toronto Public Health for clarification.

Meanwhile, 45,819 cases are considered resolved, which is 84.5 per cent of all confirmed cases.

A total of seven deaths were also reported on Sunday, with three of them being added due to the data review process. The provincial death toll now stands at 2,975.

There are at least 169 people hospitalized with the virus, which marks an increase of 14. The province has listed both the number of ICU patients and those using a ventilator as “N/A.”

The province notes that not all hospitals have reported patient statuses for Oct. 2 — as is often the case on weekends — likely causing the reported number of hospitalizations to be lower than it actually is.

The newly reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Saturday for Toronto, Ottawa and London and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

25,839 people are male

27,987 people are female

4,642 people are 19 and under

19,016 people are 20 to 39

15,398 people are 40 to 59

8,699 people are 60 to 79

6,435 people are 80 and over

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

The province also notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available. Data may also be reported at different times.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,872 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is the same as Saturday. There are currently 49 outbreaks in long-term care homes, which is up by four.

There are 128 active cases among long-term care residents and 153 among staff.

