Toronto Public Health suspends some contact tracing due to ‘high level’ of coronavirus cases

Toronto Public Health (TPH) has suspended contact tracing for some coronavirus cases as the city struggles with a “high level” of infections.

Contact tracing, which is when public health units reach out to close contacts of a confirmed case to warn them of potential exposure and in turn take appropriate action, is viewed by experts as a key to combatting virus spread.

“As part of the usual course of outbreak management, when cases reach a high level, public health must make a strategic shift and temporarily re-prioritize case and contact management to focus on the highest-risk scenarios,” TPH spokesperson Lenore Bromley said in a statement Saturday.

“We are focusing on people whose infection poses the most risk to others.”

Under the new policy for situations not deemed high risk, the team at TPH will contact those who test positive for coronavirus, assess the person’s ability to self-isolate, assess signs and symptoms and, most notably, “provide instructions to the person” to notify their close contacts.

“We will also continue to investigate and respond to outbreaks in hospital, long-term care, retirement home, shelter, school, and child care settings and there are no changes to the policies and procedures for these settings,” Bromley noted.

“This is a temporary measure in response to very high case counts.” Tweet This

Bromley said, “This is a standard approach in public health and pandemic management.”

TPH has almost 700 people dedicated to case and contact management.

On Friday, Dr. Eileen de Villa, the city’s medical officer of health, called on the province to implement new restrictions in a bid to stop the spread of COVID-19.

De Villa called for indoor dining and indoor gym classes to be temporarily prohibited, among other measures.

“With rapid adoption of these public health measures, this will allow us to return as quickly as possible to our case and contact management process,” Bromley said.

“When cases go down, we will return to the previous approach.” Tweet This

On Friday, de Villa mentioned that the city was taking a new approach to case and contact management to focus on high-risk scenarios, but the exact meaning of that shift was not publicly clear until a Globe and Mail report on Saturday.

Global News has reached out to Premier Doug Ford’s office and the Ministry of Health for comment.