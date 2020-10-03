Streets in Grant Park area closed for road work while Arlington Bridge closure extended

Send this page to someone via email

Drivers in the south part of Winnipeg should be aware of a trio of road closures this weekend.

Westbound Corydon Avenue, from Stafford Street to Thurso Street, will be closed to traffic from 6 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, until 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10, for road work.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes such as Grant Avenue and Academy Road during this time.

As well, Stafford Street will be closed in both directions from Pembina Highway to Taylor Avenue from 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, until 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 5. To accommodate the closure no turns will be allowed from eastbound and westbound Taylor or northbound Pembina onto Stafford

And McGillivray Boulevard, from Pembina Highway to Beaumont Street, will be temporarily closed to traffic starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, until 11 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 4, for railway crossing repairs.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes to reach their destinations during these timeframes.

Finally, the Arlington Bridge closure is being extended for another week for repairs. The bridge was supposed to open on Oct. 5, but now won’t reopen until Monday, Oct. 12.

The closure went into effect on Sept. 21. People can still walk across the bridge, but drivers should look for alternative routes such as the Mcphillips street underpass or the Slaw Rebchuk bridge to meet their destinations.

For Transit re-route and schedule information, visit winnipegtransit.com or contact 311.