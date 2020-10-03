Manitoba sees 22nd COVID-19 death Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba Public Health confirmed Saturday that the 22nd death related to COVID-19 has been reported in the Winnipeg health region.

The person was a woman in her 80s and a previously announced case connected to the Parkview Place personal care home outbreak.

1:16 Province unveils outdoor visitation spaces at Manitoba care homes Province unveils outdoor visitation spaces at Manitoba care homes

Also on Saturday, 38 new cases were announced.

Story continues below advertisement

Two previously reported cases have been removed from the case totals, bringing the net number of new cases to 36 and the total number of cases in Manitoba to 2,108 as of Oct. 3. They include:

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

• two cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• three in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 33 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Right now there are 677 known active cases and 1,409 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 2.5 per cent.



The number of deaths due to COVID-19 is 22.

The province says due to technical issues, hospitalization and ICU data is not available Saturday and gave no timeline for when it will be available.

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,963 tests were completed Friday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 190,061.

The province adds a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the St. Norbert Personal Care Home in Winnipeg.

Story continues below advertisement

The site is moving to Critical (red) on the Pandemic Response System.