Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Manitoba sees 22nd COVID-19 death Saturday

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted October 3, 2020 2:24 pm
Getty Images

Manitoba Public Health confirmed Saturday that the 22nd death related to COVID-19 has been reported in the Winnipeg health region.

The person was a woman in her 80s and a previously announced case connected to the Parkview Place personal care home outbreak.

Click to play video 'Province unveils outdoor visitation spaces at Manitoba care homes' Province unveils outdoor visitation spaces at Manitoba care homes
Province unveils outdoor visitation spaces at Manitoba care homes

Also on Saturday, 38 new cases were announced.

Story continues below advertisement

Two previously reported cases have been removed from the case totals, bringing the net number of new cases to 36 and the total number of cases in Manitoba to 2,108 as of Oct. 3.  They include:

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

• two cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region
• three in the Interlake–Eastern health region
• 33 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Trending Stories

Right now there are 677 known active cases and 1,409 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 2.5 per cent.

The number of deaths due to COVID-19 is 22.

Read more: Coronavirus, the flu or the common cold? Here’s what to know

The province says due to technical issues, hospitalization and ICU data is not available Saturday and gave no timeline for when it will be available.

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,963 tests were completed Friday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 190,061.

The province adds a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the St. Norbert Personal Care Home in Winnipeg.

Story continues below advertisement

The site is moving to Critical (red) on the Pandemic Response System.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusManitobaHealthCovid19Manitoba HealthCare Homecovid19inmanitoba
Flyers
More weekly flyers