3rd inmate this year dies in Prince Albert jail

The Ministry of Corrections and Policing has launched an internal investigation following the death of an inmate at the Pine Grove Correctional Facility.

The 50-year-old woman who was on remand was declared dead at the Prince Albert jail at around 7:30 p.m. after she was found unresponsive in her cell, says the ministry.

No foul play is suspected at this time, and the death is not related to COVID-19, say officials.

The woman’s next-of-kin have been notified.

The Prince Albert Police Service and the coroners service are also conducting its own investigations.

This is the third death of a Pine Grove inmate within nine months.

On July 1, a female inmate was transferred to a hospital in Saskatoon, where she was declared dead.

Weeks later, on July 29, a female inmate was pronounced dead after she was found unresponsive in her cell.

There have also been three inmate deaths this year at the Regina Correctional Centre.

