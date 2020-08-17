Menu

Canada

3rd inmate dies at Regina Correctional Centre since beginning of July

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted August 17, 2020 6:52 pm
Police in Regina are investigating after a drone was used to drop drugs into the Regina Correctional Centre.
An inmate died at the Regina Correctional Centre on Sunday. File / Global News

For the third time in just more than a month, an inmate at the Regina Correctional Centre has died.

Read more: Inmate dies at Regina Correctional Centre, 2nd death in less than a month

The Saskatchewan government said a man was found unresponsive in his cell at about 1:20 a.m. on Sunday.

The Ministry of Corrections and Policing will be conducting an internal investigation, and will work with the RCMP and the Coroners Service as they complete their own investigations.

Read more: Regina Correctional Centre inmate dies

The province said the death is not related to the coronavirus pandemic. The inmate’s next of kin has been notified.

No further details are being provided at this time.

Provincial government puts $6.3M towards Saskatchewan jail renovations
