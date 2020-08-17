3rd inmate dies at Regina Correctional Centre since beginning of July

For the third time in just more than a month, an inmate at the Regina Correctional Centre has died.
The Saskatchewan government said a man was found unresponsive in his cell at about 1:20 a.m. on Sunday.
The Ministry of Corrections and Policing will be conducting an internal investigation, and will work with the RCMP and the Coroners Service as they complete their own investigations.
The province said the death is not related to the coronavirus pandemic. The inmate’s next of kin has been notified.
No further details are being provided at this time.
