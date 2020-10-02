Lost cow ends in misconduct allegations for N.L. politician

Send this page to someone via email

A pregnant cow lost in a January snowstorm has resulted in misconduct allegations against a Newfoundland and Labrador politician.

Jim Lester, a farmer who holds a seat for the Progressive Conservatives in the provincial legislature, wasn’t pleased when a conservation officer issued him a warning on Jan. 13 after his errant cow was returned.

His disagreement with the conservation officer prompted Gerry Byrne, then minister of fisheries and land resources, to file a complaint with Bruce Chaulk, the province’s commissioner for legislative standards.

Byrne’s complaint included other misconduct allegations stemming from Lester’s dealings with the department after receiving unfavourable news relating to his farming operations.

In a report released this week, Chaulk finds Lester’s response over the cow didn’t violate any conduct codes, but he did contravene codes in other dealings with the department.

Chaulk asked Lester to establish a blind trust for his business to keep his farming separate from his political position.

Lester says the cow has since given birth to a healthy calf and is doing very well.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2020.