Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

N.L. health officials investigating whether essential worker broke isolation orders

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted October 1, 2020 4:22 pm
Click to play video 'Nova Scotia testing gargle test for COVID-19' Nova Scotia testing gargle test for COVID-19
Nova Scotia is testing a new technique for detecting COVID-19. The mouth-rinse or gargle test is much less intrusive. It could replace the nasal swab with a sterile saltwater solution the patient gargles then spits it into a collection tube. Jesse Thomas has more.

Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador are investigating whether a woman who tested positive for COVID-19 violated isolation orders.

The woman is from Saskatchewan and was granted a travel exemption to the province to work as an essential health-care worker in Labrador.

Read more: One new case of COVID-19 reported Sunday in Newfoundland and Labrador

Essential workers are required to isolate at home when they aren’t at work during the first 14 days after they arrive in the province.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Health Minister John Haggie said Thursday there have been reports the woman may have gone to two stores, but said the risk to public health is low.

Trending Stories

Health officials issued an advisory Wednesday asking anyone who’d been at the stores at the same time as her to get tested for COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Friend not following COVID-19 rules? When to call it quits' Friend not following COVID-19 rules? When to call it quits
Friend not following COVID-19 rules? When to call it quits

Finance Minister Siobhan Coady has been asked to self-monitor for symptoms because she visited a hotel linked to the case.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19SaskatchewanNewfoundlandNewfoundland and Labradorself isolationJohn Haggieessential workerNewfoundland and Labrador COVID-19Siobhan Coady
Flyers
More weekly flyers