N.L. health officials investigating whether essential worker broke isolation orders

Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador are investigating whether a woman who tested positive for COVID-19 violated isolation orders.

The woman is from Saskatchewan and was granted a travel exemption to the province to work as an essential health-care worker in Labrador.

Essential workers are required to isolate at home when they aren’t at work during the first 14 days after they arrive in the province.

Health Minister John Haggie said Thursday there have been reports the woman may have gone to two stores, but said the risk to public health is low.

Health officials issued an advisory Wednesday asking anyone who’d been at the stores at the same time as her to get tested for COVID-19.

Finance Minister Siobhan Coady has been asked to self-monitor for symptoms because she visited a hotel linked to the case.