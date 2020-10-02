Calgary man killed in crash near Beiseker, 2nd person seriously injured

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say one person was killed and another was seriously injured in a rollover just north of Beiseker, Alta., on Thursday evening.

The crash happened just after 7 p.m. on Highway 806 between Acme and Beiseker

In a Friday news release, RCMP said the driver was travelling southbound in a truck when she lost control, causing the vehicle to roll several times.

The driver, a 30-year-old woman from Acme, suffered life-threatening injuries and was air-lifted to hospital in Calgary by STARS Air Ambulance.

One passenger, a 34-year-old Calgary man, was ejected from the truck and pronounced dead at the scene.

No other occupants were in the vehicle.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The village of Beiseker is located roughly 70 kilometres northeast of Calgary.