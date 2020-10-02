Menu

Crime

Calgary man killed in crash near Beiseker, 2nd person seriously injured

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted October 2, 2020 2:43 pm
File: A photo of an RCMP vehicle.
File: A photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News

RCMP say one person was killed and another was seriously injured in a rollover just north of Beiseker, Alta., on Thursday evening.

The crash happened just after 7 p.m. on Highway 806 between Acme and Beiseker

In a Friday news release, RCMP said the driver was travelling southbound in a truck when she lost control, causing the vehicle to roll several times.

Read more: Alcohol was a factor in Cochrane crash that killed cyclist: RCMP

The driver, a 30-year-old woman from Acme, suffered life-threatening injuries and was air-lifted to hospital in Calgary by STARS Air Ambulance.

Trending Stories

One passenger, a 34-year-old Calgary man, was ejected from the truck and pronounced dead at the scene.

No other occupants were in the vehicle.

Read more: Alcohol, speed believed factors in fiery Centre Street crash

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The village of Beiseker is located roughly 70 kilometres northeast of Calgary.

