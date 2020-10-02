Menu

Canada

2 men critically injured in Centre Street crash

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Click to play video '2 men injured in crash on Calgary’s Centre Street' 2 men injured in crash on Calgary’s Centre Street
Emergency crews responded to Centre Street North near 32 Avenue on Oct. 2 after a car hit a light standard. As Sarah Offin reports, the crash critically injured two men.

Two men were rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries on Thursday after the vehicle they were travelling in crashed into a light standard.

The collision happened on Centre Street North between 31 and 32 Avenue at around 3:30 a.m.

Police said the car rolled over and caught fire after hitting the light standard.

Emergency crews respond to a single vehicle crash on Centre Street North near 32 Avenue on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.
Emergency crews respond to a single vehicle crash on Centre Street North near 32 Avenue on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. Global News

Paramedics transported two 20-year-old men to hospital in critical condition.

The Calgary Police Service’s traffic unit is investigating the crash.

Police said it’s not yet known what caused the collision.

– With files from Sarah Offin

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
