2 men critically injured in Centre Street crash

Two men were rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries on Thursday after the vehicle they were travelling in crashed into a light standard.
The collision happened on Centre Street North between 31 and 32 Avenue at around 3:30 a.m.
Police said the car rolled over and caught fire after hitting the light standard.
Paramedics transported two 20-year-old men to hospital in critical condition.
The Calgary Police Service’s traffic unit is investigating the crash.
Police said it’s not yet known what caused the collision.
– With files from Sarah Offin
