2 men critically injured in Centre Street crash

Two men were rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries on Thursday after the vehicle they were travelling in crashed into a light standard.

The collision happened on Centre Street North between 31 and 32 Avenue at around 3:30 a.m.

Police said the car rolled over and caught fire after hitting the light standard.

Emergency crews respond to a single vehicle crash on Centre Street North near 32 Avenue on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. Global News

Paramedics transported two 20-year-old men to hospital in critical condition.

The Calgary Police Service’s traffic unit is investigating the crash.

Police said it’s not yet known what caused the collision.

– With files from Sarah Offin