Canada

New restaurants in Nova Scotia required to be accessible by end of the month

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 2, 2020 11:28 am

Nova Scotia is requiring new restaurants, lunch counters, cafes and delis to be accessible to people with disabilities under rules that take effect at the end of the month.

The province says any new restaurant with seating will need to have accessible entrances, pathways and washrooms in order to get a food safety permit.

The changes will be paired with updated Nova Scotia Building Code requirements around accessibility that take effect Oct. 31.

They will apply to new eateries opening in a new space, or spaces that have not been used as a restaurant in the past 12 months, while restaurants that are undergoing major renovations may also be subject to the change.

Accessibility advocates, building owners, the restaurant industry and several government departments took part in a restorative justice process to address washroom accessibility in restaurants beginning in 2019.

It was part of the provincial government’s commitment to make Nova Scotia inclusive by 2030.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
