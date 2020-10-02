1 new case of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia, state of emergency renewed

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported one new case of COVID-19 on Friday, with three active cases now remaining in the province.

The province said the new case is in the Central Zone and is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada. The individual has been isolating, as required.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 952 Nova Scotia tests the day prior, when the new cases was identified.

To date, Nova Scotia has 95,956 negative test results, 1,089 positive coronavirus cases and 65 deaths. One person is currently hospitalized in the ICU.

According to the province, 1,021 cases are now considered resolved.

The province said it is renewing the state of emergency to protect the health and safety of Nova Scotians and ensure safety measures and other important actions can continue.

The order will take effect on Sunday, Oct. 4 and extent to Oct. 18, unless government terminates or extends it.

The province’s health officials urge anyone currently experiencing a fever or cough to visit the 811 website to see if an assessment is needed.

If anyone experiences two or more of the following symptoms, they should ask if an assessment is needed:

sore throat

runny nose

headache

shortness of breath

