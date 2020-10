Send this page to someone via email

OPP spent Friday morning corralling several pigs on County Road 4 near Odessa.

Police say a transport carrying livestock had five pigs fall off the truck on County Road 4 near Highway 401.

OPP say Second Chance Ranch, a horse rescue nearby, came to help officers with their trailer and their wrangling expertise.

The driver of the transport has been charged with driving with an insecure load.

