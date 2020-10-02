Quebec tops 1,000 new cases as coronavirus crisis gains steam

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Quebec has surpassed one of its highest novel coronavirus daily tallies in months as health authorities reported 1,052 new cases Friday.

The pandemic has led to 76,273 cases, with new infections surging in recent weeks. There are more than 61,000 recoveries.

The province also saw seven additional deaths attributable to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. Authorities say they occurred in September.

The death toll stands at 5,857 as Quebec remains the hardest-hit province in Canada.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Hospitalizations also continued to climb Friday with 302 patients, an increase of 27 from the previous day. Of them, 49 are in intensive care.

Story continues below advertisement

A total of 30,948 tests were conducted Wednesday. Since March, 2,399,143 tests have been administered.

The rising number of cases prompted the Quebec government this week to declare its highest alert level for greater Montreal, Quebec City, and a region south of the provincial capital.

2:15 Montreal and Quebec announce financial aid for residents and businesses suffering due to COVID-19 closures Montreal and Quebec announce financial aid for residents and businesses suffering due to COVID-19 closures

— With files from the Canadian Press