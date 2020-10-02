Menu

Health

Quebec tops 1,000 new cases as coronavirus crisis gains steam

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Click to play video ''
Quebec officials provide update as coronavirus cases surge in the province.

Quebec has surpassed one of its highest novel coronavirus daily tallies in months as health authorities reported 1,052 new cases Friday.

The pandemic has led to 76,273 cases, with new infections surging in recent weeks. There are more than 61,000 recoveries.

The province also saw seven additional deaths attributable to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. Authorities say they occurred in September.

Read more: Quebecers confused over new measures during first day of province’s partial lockdown

The death toll stands at 5,857 as Quebec remains the hardest-hit province in Canada.

Hospitalizations also continued to climb Friday with 302 patients, an increase of 27 from the previous day. Of them, 49 are in intensive care.

A total of 30,948 tests were conducted Wednesday. Since March, 2,399,143 tests have been administered.

The rising number of cases prompted the Quebec government this week to declare its highest alert level for greater Montreal, Quebec City, and a region south of the provincial capital.

Click to play video 'Montreal and Quebec announce financial aid for residents and businesses suffering due to COVID-19 closures' Montreal and Quebec announce financial aid for residents and businesses suffering due to COVID-19 closures
Montreal and Quebec announce financial aid for residents and businesses suffering due to COVID-19 closures

With files from the Canadian Press

