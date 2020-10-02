Menu

Entertainment

Your first look at Jim Carrey as Joe Biden on ‘Saturday Night Live’

By Chris Jancelewicz Global News
Posted October 2, 2020 9:09 am
Jim Carrey
Jim Carrey is interviewed on 'Fallon' on July 16, 2020. NBC/Getty Images

Canadian funnyman Jim Carrey is known for his spot-on impersonations, and his next role as presidential hopeful Joe Biden on Saturday Night Live looks to be no exception.

In an NBC promotional tweet for the show, Carrey — along with costar Maya Rudolph, who will be playing Biden running mate Sen. Kamala Harris as she’s done in the past — dons a wig and makeup to get into the role.

In 2019, Rudolph debuted as the senator on SNL, getting praise from even Harris herself.

This is Carrey’s first time playing Biden on the long-running late-night sketch show.

‘Saturday Night Live’ returns to Global on Oct. 3 at 11:35 p.m. ET.

Global News and Global TV are both properties of Corus Entertainment.

