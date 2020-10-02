Your first look at Jim Carrey as Joe Biden on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian funnyman Jim Carrey is known for his spot-on impersonations, and his next role as presidential hopeful Joe Biden on Saturday Night Live looks to be no exception.

In an NBC promotional tweet for the show, Carrey — along with costar Maya Rudolph, who will be playing Biden running mate Sen. Kamala Harris as she’s done in the past — dons a wig and makeup to get into the role.

Ladies and gentlemen…

In 2019, Rudolph debuted as the senator on SNL, getting praise from even Harris herself.

This is Carrey’s first time playing Biden on the long-running late-night sketch show.

‘Saturday Night Live’ returns to Global on Oct. 3 at 11:35 p.m. ET.

