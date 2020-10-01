Menu

World

Trump finally says he condemns white supremacy 2 days after refusing to in debate

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted October 1, 2020 11:00 pm
WATCH: White House press secretary clashes with reporters over Trump’s stance on white supremacy

U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that he condemns white supremacy and far-right groups, two days after refusing to do so clearly during his first debate with Joe Biden.

The statement, made during an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, came in the middle of various attacks on both Biden for not condemning Antifa and the media for pressing the White House for clarity on Trump’s position.

Read more: ‘Incredibly disturbing’: Trump draws ire for ‘legitimizing’ white nationalist group

“I’ve said it many times, let me be clear again: I condemn the KKK, I condemn all white supremacists, I condemn the Proud Boys,” Trump said. “I don’t know much about the Proud Boys, almost nothing, but I condemn that.

“But he (Biden) should condemn, also, Antifa,” Trump immediately added.

More to come…

Trump won’t condemn white supremacists during debate
