Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

Donald Trump refuses to condemn white supremacists during first U.S. presidential debate

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Click to play video 'US Presidential debate: Trump avoids condemning white supremacist groups' US Presidential debate: Trump avoids condemning white supremacist groups
WATCH: Trump avoids condemning white supremacist groups

U.S. President Donald Trump refused to directly condemn white supremacists during the first U.S. presidential debate Tuesday evening.

Fox News journalist and debate moderator Chris Wallace asked Trump if he would condemn white supremacists during a segment focusing on race tensions in the U.S.

Read more: ‘Shut up man’: Trump, Biden clash, interrupt each other during U.S. presidential debate

“Are you willing tonight to condemn white supremacists and militia groups and to say that they need to stand down and not add to the violence in a number of these cities as we saw in Kenosha and as we’ve seen in Portland?” Wallace asked.

Replying to the question, Trump said, “sure.”

Biden can be heard saying “say it, do it” in the background.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m willing to do that,” the U.S. president said. “But I would say almost everything I see is from the left wing, not the right wing.”

“I’m willing to do anything,” he continued, “I want peace.”

Click to play video 'US Presidential debate: Biden tells Trump to ‘shut up!’ after multiple interruptions' US Presidential debate: Biden tells Trump to ‘shut up!’ after multiple interruptions
US Presidential debate: Biden tells Trump to ‘shut up!’ after multiple interruptions

However, when Wallace pressed Trump to directly condemn white supremacists, the president only named the Proud Boys, a far-right group.

Trending Stories

“Proud Boys, stand back and stand by,” he said, before shifting his focus to Antifa.

Trump’s comments come after the United States has seen months of protests over racial injustice across the country, sparked by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Floyd, a Black man, died on May 25 after a white police officer knelt on his neck during an arrest.

Story continues below advertisement

The protests over Floyd’s death often descended into chaos in several cities across the U.S., with police and protesters clashing.

Trump has repeatedly claimed Antifa — a broad movement with left-leaning ideologies — is responsible for the violence taking place during the Black Lives Matter protests.

During the debate, Trump called Antifa a “dangerous radical group.”

During a press conference last month, Trump was asked if Kyle Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old who has been charged in connection with the shooting deaths of two protesters in Kenosha, Wis., should be condemned for his actions.

Read more: Here are the key takeaways of the 1st U.S. presidential debate

Trump defended Rittenhouse, saying he had been “very badly attacked,” and “probably would have been killed” by other protesters.

Earlier during the debate, Biden said Trump attempts to make everything into a racial “dog whistle,” adding that the Republican president has “done virtually nothing” for Black Americans during his tenure.

Biden said one in 1,000 Black Americans have died because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, adding if Trump doesn’t “do something quickly,” that number will increase to one in 500.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Donald TrumpBlack Lives MatterJoe BidenUs Electionpresidential debateProud Boysus presidential debateDonald Trump debateTrump white supremacistsUS DebateUS presidential debate trump
Flyers
More weekly flyers