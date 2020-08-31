‘He probably would’ve been killed,’ Trump says of Kenosha shooting suspect

U.S. President Donald Trump says Kyle Rittenhouse — a man who has been charged in connection with the shooting deaths of two protesters in Kenosha, Wis., — was “very violently attacked” and “probably would’ve been killed.”
“You saw the same tape I saw, and he was trying to get away from them I guess — it looks like — and he fell and then they very violently attacked him and it was something that we’re looking at right now,” Trump said.
Trump said the incident is “under investigation,” adding that it is an “interesting situation.”
Tuesday’s shooting left a 26-year-old from Silver Lake, Wis., and a 36-year-old from Kenosha dead, while a 36-year-old from West Allis, Wis., is expected to survive his injuries.
More to come…
— With files from Global News’ Josh Elliott and Reuters.
