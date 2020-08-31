‘He probably would’ve been killed,’ Trump says of Kenosha shooting suspect

Send this page to someone via email

U.S. President Donald Trump says Kyle Rittenhouse — a man who has been charged in connection with the shooting deaths of two protesters in Kenosha, Wis., — was “very violently attacked” and “probably would’ve been killed.”

“You saw the same tape I saw, and he was trying to get away from them I guess — it looks like — and he fell and then they very violently attacked him and it was something that we’re looking at right now,” Trump said.

“I guess he was in very big trouble, he probably would’ve been killed.” Read more: Who is Kyle Rittenhouse? Accused Kenosha shooter loves police, guns, Trump The president made the comments during a press conference at the White House Monday evening, after a reporter asked whether Rittenhouse should be condemned for his alleged actions. The president made the comments during a press conference at the White House Monday evening, after a reporter asked whether Rittenhouse should be condemned for his alleged actions.

Trump said the incident is “under investigation,” adding that it is an “interesting situation.”

Rittenhouse, 17, has been charged with six criminal counts, including first-degree homicide, in connection with a shooting incident in Kenosha earlier this week.

The incident took place as demonstrators protesting the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, clashed with armed militia members.

Tuesday’s shooting left a 26-year-old from Silver Lake, Wis., and a 36-year-old from Kenosha dead, while a 36-year-old from West Allis, Wis., is expected to survive his injuries. More to come…

— With files from Global News’ Josh Elliott and Reuters.

