B.C. Election: NDP to announce environment plan Friday, Liberals talking forestry in Merritt

BC NDP Leader John Horgan is expected to roll out part of his vision for the environment on Friday. The NDP leader will be in Squamish to make the announcement.

The NDP government released CleanBC, the province’s climate action plan, in 2018. The plan includes incentives to make heat pumps more affordable and homes more energy-efficient.

The plan is designed to cut 19 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions annually from transportation, industry and buildings by 2030. But the plan does not provide a path to fulfilling all of the targets. The NDP still have to explain to voters how the target will be met.

In 2019, the province introduced legislation requiring all new vehicles sold in the province to be zero-emission by 2040. The plan will be phased in over time, with new legislation mandating that 10 per cent of new light-duty vehicle sales be zero-emission by 2025 and 30 per cent by 2030.

Horgan has spoken to the necessity of providing rebates, while also encouraging manufacturers to lower the price of electric vehicles.

The NDP’s goal is to have all new buildings 80 per cent more efficient than a home built today by 2032.

Former Green Party leader Andrew Weaver was one of the lead architects of the CleanBC plan. He has said publicly he hopes Horgan remains premier.

BC Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson is also hitting the road Friday. He will be discussing forestry policy in Merritt.

Wilkinson will be with Fraser Nicola Liberal candidate Jackie Tegart. The forestry sector in the province has been hit hard over the past few years, including the end of the softwood lumber deal with the United States.

The Liberals criticized the NDP at the end of last year because the province has the highest log costs in North America. Wilkinson has been calling to review the stumpage policies and that they are reviewed more frequently than once a year.

Wilkinson will also be visiting Kamloops and Hope on Friday.

Green Party Leader Sonia Fustenau does not have any public events scheduled on Friday.