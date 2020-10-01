Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Traffic

Winnipeg scraps flashing traffic lights at night and on weekends

By Anya Nazeravich Global News
Posted October 1, 2020 10:35 pm
The City of Winnipeg is extending yellow light duration at high-speed intersections.
The City of Winnipeg is extending yellow light duration at high-speed intersections. Getty Images

Winnipeg motorists will soon need to stop at intersections they’re not used to.

In an effort to keep pedestrians safe, lights at 185 intersections will be impacted across the city, with the majority re-programmed to cycle through their green, amber and red stages.

Read more: More time added for yellow lights at high-speed intersections in Winnipeg

Flashing lights were initially used at intersections where traffic volumes were low to reduce traffic delays. Routes that are still particularly light in traffic will instead see a red/red flash mode.

In the past, when the lights flashed at night, early mornings and on weekends, pedestrian signals — including the visual walk sign and audible sounds — were inactive.

Read more: Winnipeggers asked to weigh in on city’s road safety action plan

Now that the lights have been reverted, new overnight traffic signal timing plans will be tweaked in the coming months based on traffic data collected from the controllers at the changed locations.

TrafficCity of WinnipegRoad SafetyPedestrian SafetypedestriansWinnipeg trafficFlashing lights
