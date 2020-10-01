‘We have all had enough’: Peel police program targeting dangerous driving leads to 6 arrests

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say they have made six arrests as part of a program targeting street racing and dangerous driving in the Greater Toronto Area.

Peel police said they worked with York Regional Police and the Ontario Provincial Police to target illegal activities on streets and highways.

Officers said “Project Drift” — which stands for Dangerous Racing Investigative Focus Team — was created to work alongside Project Erase, a program created in 1999 to target street racers.

Police said the activities officers have observed “exceeded the threshold” of what is needed for a dangerous driving charge.

“Investigators were able to determine that those who involved themselves in these types of activities were engaged in highly-organized and coordinated attacks on our roads, including taking over entire intersections and disrupting travel of other residents,” police said in a news release.

Police said those involved are “not car enthusiasts” and have conducted “dangerous disruptive vehicle manoeuvres” like drifting, stunting, and racing.

“Those who choose to show a blatant disregard for community safety by engaging in these types of illegal activities need to be reminded there are legal consequences for their actions,” Peel police Chief Nishan Duraiappah said.

“The community has had enough. We have all had enough.” Tweet This

Officers said they executed search warrants and arrested six people as part of the investigation.

Twenty-five-year-old Jonathan Roopla, 29-year-old Tyler Kendall, 22-year-old Mohamed Djebel-Ameli, 22-year-old Torrell Campbell, 23-year-old Harmanjot Rehal, and 21-year-old Amidulla Baluch all face charges in relation to the investigation.

