Crime

Still no details from police about what happened at a Guelph home

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted October 1, 2020 2:26 pm
Guelph police say there is no update to an investigation from Tuesday.
Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say there is no update in an investigation at a home in the city’s west end on Tuesday.

Emergency crews were dispatched to a house at Elmira Road and Flaherty Drive at around 12:30 p.m.

A very large police presence was seen outside the house, including plainclothes detectives along with officers with the forensic identification unit who were processing the scene while wearing hazmat suits.

Read more: Police conducting investigation at home in Guelph

While there have been no details about the investigation, police say it is ongoing and there is no concern for public safety.

A police spokesperson said there is not much more that can be provided, mainly due to privacy concerns and to protect the integrity of the investigation.

GuelphGuelph PolicePolice investigationGuelph NewsGuelph police investigationElmira Flaherty GuelphElmira Flaherty Guelph police
