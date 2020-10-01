Still no details from police about what happened at a Guelph home

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say there is no update in an investigation at a home in the city’s west end on Tuesday.

Emergency crews were dispatched to a house at Elmira Road and Flaherty Drive at around 12:30 p.m.

A very large police presence was seen outside the house, including plainclothes detectives along with officers with the forensic identification unit who were processing the scene while wearing hazmat suits.

While there have been no details about the investigation, police say it is ongoing and there is no concern for public safety.

A police spokesperson said there is not much more that can be provided, mainly due to privacy concerns and to protect the integrity of the investigation.

