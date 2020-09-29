Police conducting investigation at home in Guelph

About a half dozen Guelph police cruisers are parked outside a home at Elmira Road and Flaherty Drive as officers in hazmat suits conduct an investigation inside.
Police say they were called to the home at around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
They say the investigation is being led by detectives from the investigative services unit.
There is a forensic identification unit on scene.
Police have not provided any further details other than to say there is no concern for public safety.
More to come…
