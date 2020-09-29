Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Police conducting investigation at home in Guelph

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 29, 2020 3:02 pm
Guelph police are conducting an investigation at a home on Elmira Road and Flaherty Drive.
Guelph police are conducting an investigation at a home on Elmira Road and Flaherty Drive. Matt Carty / CJOY

About a half dozen Guelph police cruisers are parked outside a home at Elmira Road and Flaherty Drive as officers in hazmat suits conduct an investigation inside.

Police say they were called to the home at around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Read more: Man causes $40K in damage to hotel with a concrete saw, Guelph police say

They say the investigation is being led by detectives from the investigative services unit.

Trending Stories

There is a forensic identification unit on scene.

Read more: Guelph police charge driver accused of twice fleeing officers in school zone

Police have not provided any further details other than to say there is no concern for public safety.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come…

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Guelph PolicePolice investigationGuelph crimeGuelph NewsElmira Road GuelphFlaherty Drive Guelphpolice hazmat suits
Flyers
More weekly flyers