Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Residents who travelled within N.B. can claim $1,000 as part of government program

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted October 1, 2020 3:29 pm
Visitors take in Hopewell Rocks in New Brunswick on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2015.
Visitors take in Hopewell Rocks in New Brunswick on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2015. Alex Abdelwahab/Global News

New Brunswick residents who had a staycation in the province can begin applying for the Explore NB Travel Incentive Program between Oct. 1 and 30.

Expenses made while on vacation could qualify New Brunswickers for a 20 per cent rebate on the cost of their vacation, according to the province.

The Explore NB Travel Incentive program was created to encourage New Brunswick residents to travel within the province during the summer and early fall of 2020 and to stimulate the tourism industry amid COVID-19.

Read more: New Brunswick is giving $3 million in rebates to residents who staycation in the province

An eligible vacation must include a paid overnight stay between July 15 and Sept. 30, according to the province.

Each applicant is eligible to claim up to $1,000 as part of the 20 per cent rebate.

Residents who can apply must be aged 19 or over at the time of the travel, must have valid and detailed receipts from registered New Brunswick businesses and have had a paid overnight stay at a New Brunswick accommodation.

Click to play video 'Atlantic Canada sees freer travel and mandatory masks' Atlantic Canada sees freer travel and mandatory masks
Atlantic Canada sees freer travel and mandatory masks

The province said there are four categories of eligible expenses in New Brunswick:

  • Accommodations such as hotels, motels, inns, B&Bs and campsites.
  • Food and drink such as restaurants and food trucks.
  • Activities such as entrance fees to attractions, museums, art galleries, cultural events and outdoor adventure activities.
  • Travel such as vehicle rentals, ferries and parking.

Applications for the Explore NB Travel Incentive Program will be available online.

