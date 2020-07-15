New Brunswick is giving $3 million in rebates to residents who staycation in the province

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick wants residents to have a staycation in the province this summer as a result of COVID-19 restrictions — and it’s announced a rebate system to encourage it.

Expenses made while on vacation within the province could qualify New Brunswickers for a 20 per cent rebate on the cost of their vacation.

An eligible vacation must include a paid overnight stay between July 15 and Sept. 30, according to a news release.

This staycation incentive was announced Wednesday, by the province’s Explore NB campaign that launched in June.

Global News reported at the time that New Brunswick created Explore NB to help local residents find more to do in their own province.

“I think just the fact [people have] been cooped in so long, is going to be incentive enough for them to visit their beautiful province,” Carol Alderdice with New Brunswick’s Tourism Industry Association told Global News in June.

The rebate incentive will encourage residents to discover the province and to support industries during the pandemic, according to Wednesday’s release.

“The incentive program will also benefit the culture and heritage sectors, as some spending in these areas will be eligible for the rebate,” it reads.

The release says there are four types of eligible expenses made within New Brunswick:

Accommodation (hotels, motels, inns, B&Bs, campsites),

Food and drink (restaurants, food trucks),

Activities (entrance fees for museums, art galleries, cultural events and outdoor activities),

Travel (vehicle rentals, ferries and parking).

Each applicant is eligible to claim up to $1,000 as part of the 20 per cent rebate.

Applicants must be permanent residents of New Brunswick, have valid receipts from registered businesses in the province and have at least one paid overnight stay at an accommodation in New Brunswick

The Tourism New Brunswick website says only receipts of $10 or more will be considered, and applications will be accepted until Oct. 30.

It also says eligible applicants will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis until the designated $3 million fund runs out.