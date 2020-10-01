Smaller classrooms, power bill reduction promised by Saskatchewan party leaders

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan NDP said it will commit $125 million to reduce the size of classrooms if it forms government in the upcoming election.

Ryan Meili said it’s his commitment to investing in Saskatchewan schools.

“We saw how the Sask. Party’s $54 million cut to our schools hurt Saskatchewan kids, and now as we face COVID-19, the future cuts to education that Scott Moe has already promised are downright dangerous,” Meili said Thursday in a statement.

“The Sask. Party has made it clear that their plan is cuts to our schools, which means more kids in every class, and more worry for parents.”

Story continues below advertisement

The NDP said the funding could support 1,000 teachers, 750 educational assistants and 400 caretakers.

Meili said Thursday’s funding announcement is on top of the $10 million previously allocated to schools to address mental health.

Meanwhile, the Saskatchewan Party said it will reduce SaskPower bills by 10 per cent for one year starting in December.

“We are going to give everyone a break on their SaskPower bill to help drive Saskatchewan’s economic recovery and make life more affordable,” Scott Moe said in a statement.

“This 10 per cent rebate applies to everyone – residential customers, farm customers, businesses and institutions like hospitals, schools and universities.”

The average residential customer will save $215 over the course of a year, while the average farm customer will save $845.

According to the party, the rebate will cost $87.2 million in 2020-21 and $174.4 million in 2021-22, with the cost to SaskPower covered by the general revenue fund.

The party also said the rate charged to Saskatoon and Swift Current — cities that manage their own power utilities — will be reduced by 10 per cent with the expectation it will be passed on to their customers.

Story continues below advertisement

Saskatchewan heads to the polls on Oct. 26.