Home renovation tax credit proposed by Sask. Party, NDP proposes wealth tax

The Saskatchewan Party is promising a new home renovation tax credit while the NDP said it would bring in a wealth tax as the election campaign came to Saskatoon on Wednesday.

Scott Moe, the leader of the Saskatchewan Party, said homeowners would be able to claim a 10.5 per cent tax credit on up to $20,000 of eligible renovations under his proposed tax credit.

“In this year’s budget, we reduced the PST on new home construction,” Moe said in a statement.

“We also want to provide a break to those who are fixing up their existing home. This new home renovation tax credit does just that.”

The tax credit would include permanent additions to a homeowner’s primary residence but does not include items like furniture, appliances, hot tubs, tools or maintenance, Moe said

The cost of the program — which would run from Oct. 1, 2020, to Dec. 31, 2022 — is estimated by the Saskatchewan Party at $124 million.

The party said the maximum eligible amount allowed to be claimed to the end of 2021 is $11,000 and $9,000 for 2022.

Meanwhile, NDP Leader Ryan Meili said his proposed wealth tax would bring tax fairness to the province.

“We can do better — and ask the wealthiest amongst us to help ensure every family has access to the health care they need, when they need it,” Meili said in a statement.

“It’s time for a tax plan that puts people first — not the Sask. Party’s old boys’ club.”

Under Meili’s plan, a wealth tax of one per cent would be applied to anyone with a net worth of over $15 million — defined as total financial and non-financial assets, less liabilities.

The NDP said figures it received from the parliamentary budget office say less than half of one per cent of people in Saskatchewan would be affected by the proposed wealth tax, which would bring in an additional $120 million annually.

“We have no intention to do any cuts in health and education, in fact, quite the opposite. We plan to invest in those and other key services because that is what we need to do right now,” Meili said.

“If we want this economy to recover, if we want to get through COVID-19 well together, we absolutely need to invest now.”

Moe will make a campaign stop later in the day in the Saskatoon Riversdale riding.

That seat was won by the NDP in the 2016 election by just over 250 votes.

Meili is travelling to Prince Albert to talk about health and infrastructure.