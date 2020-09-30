Sask. election leaders’ debate set for Oct. 14

Send this page to someone via email

Ahead of the 29th general election, the leaders of Saskatchewan’s two biggest political parties will square off in a debate broadcast by a consortium of local television and digital media outlets.

It will air on Global TV, CBC and CTV between 6:05 and 7 p.m. on Oct. 14.

The partner stations, including Postmedia (which owns the Regina Leader Post and Saskatoon Star Phoenix newspapers) will also share the stream online and via their social media channels.

Saskatchewan Party leader Scott Moe and Saskatchewan NDP leader Ryan Meili will go head-to-head on how to handle a myriad of issues affecting the province.

The debate will be moderated by former CTV Regina reporter and anchor, Molly Thomas, who now works with CTV’s investigative show, W5.

Global’s Allison Bamford, CBC’s Adam Hunter, Postmedia’s Murray Mandryk and Vanier Scholar Merelda Fiddler will form a panel to pose questions to the politicians.

The partners are limiting the number of people physically present on Oct. 14 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Beyond the consortium, other media outlets will be allowed to have one journalist apply for accreditation.

The partners are encouraging engagement via social media and suggest using the hashtag #SKDebate on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram — including to send in questions that may be used in the debate.