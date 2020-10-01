Ontario reports 538 new coronavirus cases, 3 additional deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 538 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 52,248.

It marks a drop compared to Wednesday, which saw 625 cases reported.

“Locally, there are 229 new cases in Toronto with 101 in Peel, 66 in Ottawa and 43 in York Region,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Twitter.

“Sixty per cent of today’s cases are in people under the age of 40. There are 515 more resolved cases today.”

Elliott said the province completed more than 39,600 additional tests. Ontario has now completed a total of 3,963,111 tests. However, the backlog now stands at 82,473.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, 44,422 cases are considered resolved which is 85 per cent of all confirmed cases.

There are 162 people hospitalized with the virus (up by 12), with 36 in intensive care (up by one) and 17 on ventilators (no change).

Three more deaths were also reported on Thursday, bringing the provincial death toll to 2,851.

The newly reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Wednesday for Toronto, Ottawa and London and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

24,875 people are male

26,995 people are female

4,333 people are 19 and under

18,126 people are 20 to 39

14,936 people are 40 to 59

8,520 people are 60 to 79

6,326 people are 80 and over

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

Story continues below advertisement

The province also notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,869 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is an increase of two compared to Wednesday. There are currently 48 outbreaks in long-term care homes, which is up by two.

There are 104 active cases among long-term care residents and 133 among staff.

Ontario child-care centres and schools

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 448 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario — 233 among students and 83 among staff (132 individuals were not identified). This is an increase of 65 more cases from the previous day.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 307 out of 4,828 schools in the province.

Three schools in Ontario are currently closed as a result of positive cases.

There have been a total of 144 confirmed cases within child-care centres and homes — an increase of eight since the previous day.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from Gabby Rodrigues

Story continues below advertisement