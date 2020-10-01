McMaster University student on campus tests positive for coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

McMaster University says a student who spent time in the psychology building in Hamilton has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

A statement on the university’s website says the student was last on campus on Sept. 24

“The building has been thoroughly cleaned and the student had been following all required health and safety protocols while on campus,” the university said in a release on Wednesday.

The case is the university’s third since a student reported coming down with the coronavirus in early September. No information was shared as to when or where that student was on campus, nor did McMaster say when the grad student tested positive for COVID-19.

A staff member also tested positive in mid-September and was last on campus Sept. 8, according to the school.

As per the university’s guidelines, students, faculty and staff must complete a coronavirus screening tool within one hour of any expected arrival at the facility.

All employees and students who have a need to be on campus must also complete a mandatory online module in advance of attending, and they are reminded to stay away and seek medical advice if they feel ill, the university says.

Hamilton reports ten new COVID-19 cases

Hamilton public health reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Sept. 30. Hamilton now has a total of 1,160 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

The city says 45 per cent or 43 of the city’s 95 new coronavirus cases in the last 10 days have been among people under the age of 30.

The city has 103 active cases as of Wednesday.

The city also has two current institutional outbreaks with one staff case reported at both the Rygiel Supports for Community Living and St. Peter’s at Chedoke care home.

Cases in Hamilton-area schools and day-cares

Public Health Ontario says Hamilton schools have reported a combined five cases as of Sept. 30 at:

Bishop Tonnos Catholic Secondary School (Ancaster) — 1 case

Guardian Angel Catholic ES on Centre Road — 1 case

R L Hyslop Elementary School — 1 case

St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Elementary School — 2 cases

Hamilton has three cases in child care centres at:

Hillfield Strathallan College — 1 case

R L Hyslop — 1 case

Umbrella Family on Templemead — 1 case