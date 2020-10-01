Menu

Canada

1 person killed in crash on Calgary’s Stoney Trail Southeast

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted October 1, 2020 8:16 am
Emergency crews respond to a fatal crash at Stoney Trail Southeast and 114 Avenue Southeast on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.
Emergency crews respond to a fatal crash at Stoney Trail Southeast and 114 Avenue Southeast on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Global News / Sarah Offin

Calgary police say one person died in a collision on Stoney Trail Southeast on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a crash in the area of 114 Avenue Southeast just after 4:30 a.m.

Police said a vehicle had collided with the back of a semi-trailer, killing one person.

The age and gender of the victim aren’t yet known.

Police have closed northbound Stoney Trail Southeast at 114 Avenue to investigate.

More to come…

