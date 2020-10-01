1 person killed in crash on Calgary’s Stoney Trail Southeast

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police say one person died in a collision on Stoney Trail Southeast on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a crash in the area of 114 Avenue Southeast just after 4:30 a.m.

Police said a vehicle had collided with the back of a semi-trailer, killing one person.

The age and gender of the victim aren’t yet known.

Police have closed northbound Stoney Trail Southeast at 114 Avenue to investigate.

Road closures will be in place this morning on northbound Stoney from 114 Avenue to Glenmore Trail as we are on scene at a collision. Please find alternate routes for your commute. #yycroads #yyc — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) October 1, 2020

More to come…