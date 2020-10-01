1 person killed in crash on Calgary’s Stoney Trail Southeast

Calgary police say one person died in a collision on Stoney Trail Southeast on Thursday morning.
Emergency crews were called to a crash in the area of 114 Avenue Southeast just after 4:30 a.m.
Police said a vehicle had collided with the back of a semi-trailer, killing one person.
The age and gender of the victim aren’t yet known.
Police have closed northbound Stoney Trail Southeast at 114 Avenue to investigate.
More to come…
