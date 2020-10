Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been displaced after their bungalow in Geary, N.B. caught fire.

The Canadian Red Cross says the fire broke out on Intervale Road in Geary, N.B., a few kilometers south of Oromocto, N.B., early Wednesday afternoon.

The organization is now helping with emergency lodging, meals and clothing for the two adults.

There is no word yet on the cause of the blaze.

