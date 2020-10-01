Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Oct. 1

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Thursday:

Scotiabank Arena won’t host U.S. voter registration due to COVID-19

Scotiabank Arena won’t be used for voter registration for the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election due to concerns around COVID-19.

The Toronto Raptors had planned to open their home arena so Americans living in Toronto could register to vote, but announced Thursday that due to the global pandemic, rising case numbers in Toronto and Ontario, and restrictions on indoor gatherings, voting registration won’t be held in person.

The Raptors are urging voters to request their ballots online.

Ontario announces pay boost for PSWs

Ontario says it will give pay raises to personal support workers throughout the health-care system in a bid to recruit and retain them during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Premier Doug Ford says about 147,000 workers in long-term care, hospitals, and community care are eligible for the increase.

Ontario reports 538 cases, 3 deaths

Ontario reported 538 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 52,248.

It marks a drop compared to Wednesday, which saw 625 cases reported.

“Locally, there are 229 new cases in Toronto with 101 in Peel, 66 in Ottawa and 43 in York Region,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Twitter.

Elliott said the province completed more than 39,600 additional tests. Ontario has now completed a total of 3,963,111 tests. However, the backlog now stands at 82,473.

Three more deaths were also reported on Thursday, bringing the provincial death toll to 2,851.

COVID-19 in Ontario schools and child-care centres

Government figures show there have been a total of 448 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario — 233 among students and 83 among staff (132 individuals were not identified). This is an increase of 65 more cases from the previous day.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 307 out of 4,828 schools in the province.

There have been a total of 144 confirmed cases within child-care centres and homes — an increase of 8 since the previous day.

—With files from The Canadian Press