Calgarians can tune into city’s first-ever car choir event Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

You can tune in to a new kind of entertainment this weekend with the city’s first-ever car choir event.

In an effort to bring music to the masses amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Calgary-based Luminous Voices is gearing up to host the free event on Sunday.

The LV Car Choir will see up to 16 performers from Calgary’s professional Chamber Choir, sitting in their vehicles and singing alongside their peers for listeners to enjoy.

“We’re all in our own cars, using our mics and looking at our own music, and then we can hear each other on the FM dial,” Luminous Voices’ artistic director Tim Shantz said in an interview with Global News Radio 770 CHQR.

“These singers haven’t had the chance to sing together much over the last six months so this is a new opportunity for us and we want to bring some hope to other people as well.” Tweet This

Story continues below advertisement

Attendees of the event will be able to hear the concert by tuning into a designated FM station on their radios.

“We’re going to find an FM signal that is not being used and then we’ll broadcast on that signal which will reach about 100 or 200 metres,” Shantz said.

He added the event is being hosted with a drive-in format, and residents are invited to sign up to attend in their own vehicles.

The LV Car Choir is taking place on Oct. 4, in parking lot C at the Max Bell Arena from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Registered participants will be emailed the designated station to listen to on the morning of the event.

Story continues below advertisement

LV Car Choir #1 The secret is out! We are singing for you LIVE this Sunday. In a fun, experimental format, you can hear Luminous Voices live from your car via FM radio signals. October 4, 3PM – Parking Lot C, Max Bell Centre Reserve your spot here: https://t.co/RKqKWrMCkQ pic.twitter.com/Rq9YHgpACP — Luminous Voices (@LuminousVoices) September 29, 2020

If you can’t make it to the event, Shantz said there’s no need to worry, as cars close to the choir could catch an earful of the music as they drive by.

“Even if you end up driving down Barlow Trail, you might hear us on one of the signals,” Shantz said. Tweet This

“We’re just going to have some fun with bringing singers together.”

Anyone looking to reserve their spot for the city’s first-ever car choir can click here.