New drive-in entertainment venue opening in Calgary amid COVID-19

A new drive-in venue is opening in Calgary to provide safe entertainment to Calgarians as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

The project was made possible by a partnership between TELUS Spark and B!G ART and will combine features of a traditional drive-in with large LED video screens and a live stage.

In a news release Monday, B!G ART said the venue has been created to provide a hub for entertainers and the public to come together safely amid the pandemic.

“This event space is built by our community, for our community,” the news release said Tuesday.

"Many of our city's greatest live entertainment events and venues are suffering, in danger of never returning and in need of our immediate support.

“B!G ART and our partners will collaborate with these organizations to bring entertainment back to Calgary and give arts and culture a new, temporary home.”

Officials said the venue will be located at the TELUS Spark Centre and will host movies, concerts and live theatre performances to help get Calgarians back to work and enjoying the arts sector.

“This project boasts a broad partnership base with several non-profit organizations, theatres, musicians, production companies, festivals hotels and more,” the release said.

"Through these partnerships, we have committed to getting Calgarians and Albertans creating, collaborating and working again."

Officials noted the outdoor entertainment centre will follow all public health regulations, spacing Calgarians out accordingly while residents enjoy entertainment from inside their vehicles.

The drive-in will be opening in the near future with a full schedule of upcoming events expected to be released soon.