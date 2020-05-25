300-car drive-in theatre planned for June in Cochrane, Alta.

As movie theatres in Alberta remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the town of Cochrane is inviting its residents and those from neighbouring Calgary to enjoy an evening of free, family fun at a drive-in movie night.

Organizer of the event, Dan Kroffat, said the spectacle is set for June 6 and will accommodate up to 300 vehicles.

“Really our goal is to lift the spirits of our community,” Kroffat said in an interview with 770 CHQR. Tweet This

“We’ve all been bogged down in this thing for months and we’re looking forward to moving forward, and a drive-in theatre just might do that.”

Kroffat said the event has been approved by Alberta Health Services but will have some limitations, including no washrooms or food vendors.

“[AHS] has said we can go ahead with the drive-in but with no facilities at all available. So we ask people to stay in their cars and enjoy their evening and night out,” Kroffat said.

Kroffat has been working on the initiative for several weeks now, and while the event is free to attend, he hopes those who plan on attending will also consider donating to the Cochrane Food Bank during their movie experience.

“It starts at 8:30 p.m., that’s when we open the gates and we hope to see up to 300 cars. Our invitation is outside of Cochrane, to Calgary as well, if folks want to come out,” he said.

“All we ask is to bring along a non-perishable.”

Kroffat said representatives from the food bank will be at the event to collect any donations. He added that people can also buy sponsorship spots to be displayed on the big screen, with all proceeds also going to the food bank.

As for the choice of movie that will be screened, that’s still being determined.

“We’re looking at three or four movies, and you have to get the authorization to get the rights to play them,” Kroffat said.

“Because we’re lifting the spirits of our community, we’re looking to bring on a movie that’s going to be fun and light-hearted.”

If all goes well on June 6, Kroffat said the community may look at hosting additional drive-in movie nights for the public.

“If we have a tremendous turnout and people like it and they want us to do it again, then we definitely will,” he said. Tweet This

“We’re even thinking about Canada Day and possibly doing a movie out here, and by then, maybe more of the restraints will be lifted and we might be able to go ahead with porta-potties and maybe even food trucks.”