Politics

Orillia, Ont., councillor eyes federal Conservative Party nomination for Simcoe North

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted September 30, 2020 6:02 pm
"Stay tuned for my official launch, once I am approved as a candidate," Ainsworth said.
Orillia, Ont.’s Ward 3 councillor, Mason Ainsworth, has announced that he will seek the federal Conservative Party nomination for Simcoe North.

Read more: Simcoe North MP Bruce Stanton not seeking re-election

“As we kick off the campaign, I look forward to hearing your thoughts, concerns and ideas about local and federal issues,” Ainsworth said on Facebook.

“Stay tuned for my official launch, once I am approved as a candidate.”

In June, Simcoe North’s current MP, Bruce Stanton, announced that he would not be running in the next federal election.

Read more: Former Simcoe North Liberal candidate charged with child pornography offences

Stanton is a member of the Conservative Party and has been the riding’s federal representative since 2006.

