Orillia, Ont., councillor eyes federal Conservative Party nomination for Simcoe North

Orillia, Ont.’s Ward 3 councillor, Mason Ainsworth, has announced that he will seek the federal Conservative Party nomination for Simcoe North.
“As we kick off the campaign, I look forward to hearing your thoughts, concerns and ideas about local and federal issues,” Ainsworth said on Facebook.
“Stay tuned for my official launch, once I am approved as a candidate.”
In June, Simcoe North’s current MP, Bruce Stanton, announced that he would not be running in the next federal election.
Stanton is a member of the Conservative Party and has been the riding’s federal representative since 2006.
