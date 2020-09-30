Coronavirus: 2nd wave likely to extend delays for surgeries at McMaster Children’s hospital

Send this page to someone via email

The president of McMaster Children’s hospital says a significant second wave of COVID-19 in the community could further hamper the hospital’s efforts to catch-up on a backlog of surgeries and procedures created by the pandemic.

Bruce Squires told Global News that a mid-March hold on non-essential surgical procedures – to free up bed space and limit the spread of the virus in hospitals – resulted in the cancellation of 58 per cent of surgeries and 70 per cent of procedures at McMaster Children’s.

“We saw the number of kids that were waiting beyond what we would call a clinically acceptable wait time,” Squires said.

“The short version of that, waiting too long went up by 133 percent. So, a really significant number.”

Upon a slow return to clinical activity during the provinces move to Stage 2 of the coronavirus recovery plan in June, Squires says the hospital projected a two-year period to completely catch up on the backlog created by the virus.

But the president now worries a recent uptick in cases and the suggestion from colleagues in public health that more beds and space may be needed to tackle a second wave of COVID-19 may mean another shut down in elective procedures.

Squires says typical procedures for very young children who have developmental issues are the ones that could have future repercussions since there is a limited window to correct some conditions, like scoliosis – a sideways curvature of the spine.

“If those surgeries are delayed, then the chances of those complications and those limitations on their ability of function go up significantly,” said Squires.

“In the case of scoliosis surgery, 93 per cent of those were cancelled in the initial stages of the pandemic.”

Hamilton’s medical officer of health hoped a recent spike in numbers during September might come down going into this week, but the average is now at 9.4 per cent per day and is ever so close to the city’s peak of 11.6 cases a day between March and April.

“That shows you just how far we’ve come towards those previous numbers,” Dr. Elizabeth Richardson said. “So, [we’re] quite concerned about what we’re seeing.”

Richardson believes the concept of social bubbles not being applied as intended are likely the reason for a rise in cases.

“I would say here in Hamilton, people are having multiple bubbles with each person in the household having a bubble of 10,” Richardson said.

Dr. Zain Chagla, an infectious disease expert with McMaster University, says the “bubbling” or “social circles” may have been feasible in June and July, but the idea has become increasingly complicated in the second wave.

“Reality is there’s been an expansion of society,” Chagla said. “One person’s contacts in an individual day — even if they’re masking and doing hand hygiene — are just going up and up and up.”

For now, Richardson suggests a simpler concept in regards to reducing the spread — keep your distance and watch the clock.

“If you need to go and see somebody in your family, to help somebody, a senior or something like that, keep those interactions short.”

Ontarians fear others won't keep up physical distancing

Hamilton reports ten new COVID-19 cases

Hamilton public health reported ten new COVID-19 cases on Sept. 30. Hamilton now has a total of 1,160 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

The city says 45 per cent (43) of the city’s 95 new coronavirus cases in the last 10 days have been among people under the age of 30.

The city has 103 active cases as of Wednesday.

The city also has two current institutional outbreaks with one staff case reported at both the Rygiel Supports for Community Living and St. Peter’s at Chedoke care home.

Cases in Hamilton-area schools and day-cares

Public Health Ontario says Hamilton schools have reported a combined five cases as of Sept. 30 at:

Bishop Tonnos Catholic Secondary School (Ancaster) – 1 case

Guardian Angel Catholic ES on Centre Road – 1 case

R L Hyslop Elementary School – 1 case

St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Elementary School – 2 cases

Hamilton has three cases in child care centres at:

Hillfield Strathallan College – 1 case

R L Hyslop – 1 case

Umbrella Family on Templemead – 1 case

Halton Region reports 13 new COVID-19 cases

Public Health Halton reported 13 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, including eight new cases in Oakville.

The region has had 1,279 cases since the pandemic began. Public health says there are 181 active cases and 25 deaths tied to COVID-19 as of Sept. 30.

The region has four current institutional outbreaks at three long-term care homes (Billings Court Manor, Creek Way Village and Cama Woodlands in Burlington) and one retirement home (Chartwell Waterford in Oakville).

The agency says 68.8 per cent (95) of its 138 cases in the last 10 days were among residents under the age of 39.

Cases in Halton-area schools and daycares

Public Health Ontario says Halton schools have reported a combined 22 cases as of Sept. 30 at the following locations:

Burlington – 6

Mohawk Gardens Public School – 1 case

Nelson Secondary School – 2 cases

St. Patrick Catholic Elementary School – 3 cases

Oakville – 11

Emily Carr Public School – 1 case

Holy Trinity Catholic Secondary School – 1 case

Maple Grove Public School – 1 case

St. Andrew Catholic Elementary School – 1 case

St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Secondary School – 1 case

St. Marguerite d’Youville Catholic Elementary School – 1 case

St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School – 1 case

Sunningdale Public School – 2 cases

West Oak Public School – 1 case

White Oaks Secondary School – 1 case

Milton – 3

St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Elementary School – 2 cases

St. Francis Xavier Catholic Elementary School – 1 case

Halton Hills -2

St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Elementary School (Halton Hills) – 2 cases

Halton has three cases in child care centres at:

Bruce Trail Early Learning (Milton) – 1 case

YMCA Sunningdale (Oakville) – 2 cases

Niagara Region reports Nine new COVID-19 cases

Niagara public health reported nine new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The region has reported 1,073 cases since the pandemic began. The region has 91 current active cases as of Sept. 30.

There are two current COVID-19 institutional outbreaks at Pioneer Elder Care in St. Catharines and Deer Park Villa nursing home in Grimsby.

Since the pandemic began, 40.1 per cent (431) of the region’s 1,073 cases have occurred in people under the age of 39.

Cases in Niagara-area schools and daycares

Public Health Ontario says Niagara schools have reported a combined 11 cases as of Sept. 30 at the following locations:

St. Catharines – 5

Canadian Martyrs Catholic Elementary School – 1 case

Ferndale Public School – 1 case

Holy Cross Catholic Secondary School – 1 case

Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School – 1 case

William Hamilton Merritt Elementary School – 1 case

Welland – 4

Eastdale Secondary School – 3 cases

l’École Élementaire Catholique Sacré-Cœur – 1 case

Niagara Falls – 2

Mary Ward Catholic Elementary School – 1 case

St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Elementary School – 1 case

The region has not reported any cases in child care centres for September.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports no new COVID-19 cases

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported no new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The region has an overall total of 491 lab-confirmed positive cases.

Officials say there are four active cases as of Sept. 30.

Public health says 32.7 per cent (161) of all cases in the region involve people between the ages of 20 and 39.

The HNHU says there is one current outbreak at Delrose Retirement Residence tied to a resident who tested positive for COVID-19.

The region has not reported any cases in schools or child care centres for September.

Brant County reports 1 new COVID-19 case

Brant County’s health unit says it recorded one new COVID-19 case on Wednesday. The region has a total of 188 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

There are 16 active cases as of Sept. 30.

Public health says 36.70 per cent (69) of all cases in the county involve people between the ages of 20 and 39.

The region has one current institutional outbreak at Charlotte Villa retirement home in Brantford involving a staff member.

Cases in Brant County schools and daycares

Public Health Ontario says Brant County schools have reported a combined five coronavirus cases as of Sept. 30 at:

Brant County – 2

Cobblestone Elementary School Brant – 2 cases

Brantford – 3

Onondaga-Brant Public School – 1 case

Russell Reid Elementary School – 1 case

St. Pius X Catholic Elementary School – 1 case

Brant County has one child-care case at Le Ballon Rouge daycare centre in Brantford.