1 new travel-related case of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported one new case of coronavirus on Wednesday, after it was identified the day before.

The province said the new case is in the Northern Zone and is related to travel outside of Canada. The individual has been self-isolating as required, the province said.

Two active cases of COVID-19 remain in the province as of Wednesday, with Nova Scotia Health’s labs having completed 870 Nova Scotia tests the day prior.

4:39 When can Canadians expect a COVID-19 vaccine? When can Canadians expect a COVID-19 vaccine?

To date, Nova Scotia has 94,414 negative test results, 1,088 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths.

Story continues below advertisement

One person is currently hospitalized in ICU.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

According to the province, 1,021 cases are now considered resolved.

The province’s health officials urge anyone currently experiencing a fever or cough to visit the 811 website to see if an assessment is needed.

If anyone experiences two or more of the following symptoms, they should ask if an assessment is needed:

sore throat

runny nose

headache

shortness of breath

1:17 Nova Scotia granted three-quarters of all COVID-19 exemption requests between March and July Nova Scotia granted three-quarters of all COVID-19 exemption requests between March and July