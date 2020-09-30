McDonald’s employee in Saskatoon tests positive for the coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

McDonald’s Canada says it temporarily closed one of its locations in Saskatoon after an employee tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The employee works at the 1803 Idylwyld Dr. N. location.

Read more: Member of Regina police tests positive for coronavirus

McDonald’s said it was informed on Tuesday that the employee had tested positive.

The individual last worked on Sept. 20 between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., the company said.

All employees who may have been in close contact with their coworker have been asked to self-quarantine by McDonald’s until further information is available.

Story continues below advertisement

McDonald’s said it immediately closed the restaurant “out of an abundance of caution” and performed a “thorough cleaning and sanitization by a certified third party.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The located re-opened at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.